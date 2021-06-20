Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $32.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,402.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,332.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

