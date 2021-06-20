Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 1,981,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,649. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

