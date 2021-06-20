Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $145.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. 622,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,919. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.