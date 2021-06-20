Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $26.93

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 6,093,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

