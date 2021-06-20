Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.33

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Ghost has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $163,623.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.47 or 0.00743997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,629,384 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

