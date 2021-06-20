Ruler Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $122,301.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $18.25 or 0.00052748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $68,251.20 and $122,301.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00137640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00177853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.46 or 1.00217940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00859046 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

