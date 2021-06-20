Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,227 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 48.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 141,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,670,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,623,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,552,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

