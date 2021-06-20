Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Boosted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.69. 3,144,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,670. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

