Lido Advisors LLC Has $25.14 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.66. 23,039,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

