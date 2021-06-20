Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $32.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.48 million to $35.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 98,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

