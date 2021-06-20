aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.97 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $99.97 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00099073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.48 or 0.00746246 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

