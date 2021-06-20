Rubic Achieves Market Cap of $12.43 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $452,827.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00179682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.99 or 0.99832639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.00849915 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

