Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 6,447,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.