Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. 320,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

