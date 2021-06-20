Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. PPG Industries posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

