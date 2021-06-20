Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.