Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $537.09 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $538.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

