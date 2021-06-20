IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 7,343,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

