Knott David M Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knott David M decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.4% of Knott David M’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Knott David M’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 11,464,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,156. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.