Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. 5,843,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

