Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE:AWK opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

