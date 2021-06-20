Arion (ARION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Arion has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $34,288.54 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00180892 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,506.97 or 0.99628672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00847964 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,138,608 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

