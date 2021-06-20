Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,207,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,401. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

