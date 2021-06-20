Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT at $36.63

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

