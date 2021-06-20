Brokerages Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Target Price at $51.60

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXN. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 1,584,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,542. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

