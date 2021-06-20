QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 261.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

