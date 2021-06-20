Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

