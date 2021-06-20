Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 3,078,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,145. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

