Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 2,647,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,014. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

