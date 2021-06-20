4,426 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cooper Companies stock opened at $383.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
