4,426 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $383.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.