32,818 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

