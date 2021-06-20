27,211 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in The Allstate by 11,677.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Allstate by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

