Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $42.02. 1,307,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $19,809,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $16,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

