OST (OST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.64 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. OST has a total market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $332,162.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

