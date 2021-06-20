DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and $35,303.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00179682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.99 or 0.99832639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.00849915 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

