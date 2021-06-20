Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post sales of $46.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $45.84 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 380,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,487. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

