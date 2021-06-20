Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

GMRE stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 3,073,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $910.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

