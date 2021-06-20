Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 21,153 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.40 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

