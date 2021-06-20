Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IJH traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,924. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.43 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

