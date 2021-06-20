Chandler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,665 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.7% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000.

VTI traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

