Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

