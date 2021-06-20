Analysts Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target at $140.78

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 1,104,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

