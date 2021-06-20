Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Nintendo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. 279,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

