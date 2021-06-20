AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

