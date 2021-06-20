Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after buying an additional 2,828,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,144 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,833,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 271,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

