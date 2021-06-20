Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

