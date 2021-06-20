Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. News comprises about 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 57,752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of News by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of News by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,771.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

News stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,121. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.19 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

