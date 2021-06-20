Farley Capital L.P. Buys 3,100 Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Farley Capital L.P. lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FSEA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 5,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Seacoast Bancorp Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

