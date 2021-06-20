Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.86. 7,156,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,795. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

