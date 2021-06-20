Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.35. 11,965,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,632,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.08. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

